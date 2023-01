Ferrexpo reduces production of pellets by 46% in 2022

In 2022, the Ferrexpo plc company (Great Britain), which controls the Poltava and Yeristivske mining and processing plants (both in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region), reduced the production of pellets by 46% to 6.053 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, the production of ore pellets with a 65% iron content was 5.7 million tons, and the production of pellets with a 67% iron content was 353,000 tons.

The company also produced 124,000 tons of concentrate (with 67% iron content).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reduced the production of pellets by 50% quarter over quarter to 417,000 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ferrexpo partially resumed production in November.

In the first nine months of 2022, Ferrexpo reduced the production of pellets by 31% year over year to 5.6 million tons.

In 2021, the company increased the production of coils by 0.02% year over year to 11.22 million tons.

The majority shareholder of the Ferrexpo group is businessman Konstantin Zhevaho.