In 2022, the sale of electric cars (EVs) increased by 50% year over year to 13,600.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Over the course of 2022, Ukrainians purchased 13,600 zero-emission cars or one and a half times more than in 2021. In addition to the overall growth of the electric car market, there was an increase in the share of new cars. If in 2021, electric car registrations the share of new cars was 14%, then according to the results of last year - 17%. Nissan Leaf remains the most popular passenger electric car in Ukraine - 2,349 registrations," the message says.

Volkswagen ID.4 cars are in second place (1,407 registrations), TESLA Model 3 is in third place (952 registrations), VW e-Golf is in fourth place (862 registrations), and Renault Zoe is being fifth with 674 registrations.

In December 2022, the sale of electric cars increased by 66% year over year to 1.600.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November, the sale of electric cars increased by 60% to 1,447 units.

In 2021, sales of electric vehicles increased by 19% year over year to 8,872.