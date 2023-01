Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said that her country will buy NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system from the United States and transfer it to Ukraine. Canada will also purchase a batch of NASAMS missiles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reference to the head of the Canadian defense.

"Canada will continue to work with the United States, as well as other NATO members and partners, to address Ukraine's short-term and long-term defense priorities," Anand said.

According to her, this cooperation involves the purchase of NASAMS complexes for their further transfer to Ukraine.

The purchase of air defense equipment is included in the package of military aid to Ukraine from Canada in the total amount of USD 500 million. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the allocation of this amount back in November.

In addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, this assistance includes the provision of training missions for the Ukrainian military, as well as the transfer of armored vehicles, artillery, drones, and winter clothing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 1, 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the provision of eight NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

On November 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the first NASAMS complexes had arrived in Ukraine and were on combat duty.

It will be recalled that the U.S. Ministry of Defense and the American company Raytheon Technologies concluded an agreement for USD 1.2 billion, which provides for the manufacture of the NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine.