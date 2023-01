Over a thousand Zaporizhzhia NPP employees cannot get to their workplaces after refusing to receive Russian pa

Russian occupiers have taken away the passes and do not let more than a thousand employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) to their workplaces for refusing to receive Russian passports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this today, January 11.

"Almost 1,500 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP who refused to receive passports and sign a contract with Rosatom have been deprived of passes and access to the enterprise," the message reads.

For this reason, the Russians started looking for people to work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Russia.

And in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers are preparing a housing fund for the future employees of the station by "nationalizing" the apartments of the city's residents who have left.

It will be recalled that at the end of November 2022, it became known that the occupiers stopped allowing employees of the enterprise who refused to receive passports of the aggressor country into the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

And on November 30, the Russians announced the "appointment" of a new director of Zaporizhzhia NPP. He became the former chief engineer who worked at the station.

As earlier reported, Rosatom continues to bring its personnel to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to replace those who refuse to work for the occupiers.