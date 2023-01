On January 10, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army and mercenaries in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions.

This was announced today, January 11, by the General Staff of the AFU.

According to the Command, the Ukrainian military repelled numerous attacks by the Russian occupiers in the areas of 13 cities and villages of the Kharkiv (Hrianykivka), Luhansk (Stelmakhivka), and Donetsk (Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Prechystivka) Regions.

Over the course of the past day, Russian troops conducted six missile and 16 airstrikes.

More than 50 times, the occupiers used MLRSes, in particular, to attack civilian infrastructure.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired mortars, tanks, artillery, and MLRSes at the areas of at least 74 settlements along the entire contact line.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, January 9, units of fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner began a large-scale assault on Soledar, Donetsk Region.

On Tuesday, January 10, commenting on the situation in Soledar, the representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the AFU, Serhii Cherevatyi, said that the AFU is doing everything possible to inflict maximum damage on the advancing militants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, gathered all the available information about what happened and is happening in Soledar in recent days according to the official reports of the authorities and the military.