At night, the Russian occupation army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region using heavy artillery. An industrial enterprise was damaged in Marhanets.

This follows from a statement by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Thus, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district three times using heavy artillery, hitting 20 shells on the Chervonohryhorivka Community, Marhanets, and Nikopol. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

It is reported that several buildings, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, a shop, a gas line, and an electricity network were damaged in Marhanets due to Russian shelling.

In addition, in Nikopol, Russian shells damaged four houses, a production workshop of a private enterprise, and power lines.

Currently, the consequences of the attack in the Chervonohryhorivka Community are being investigated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, January 10, the occupiers fired a rocket at the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, aiming at the road.

In addition, on January 10, it became known that a local resident was killed today due to the night shelling of the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.