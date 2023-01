Ukrainian Military Personnel Will Be Taught To Work With Patriot Air Defense System At Base In United States.

Ukrainian military personnel will be trained to operate the Patriot air defense system at the base in the United States, where advanced American military equipment is being tested. The preparation, which will last several months, will begin next week.

This is reported by CNN with reference to two American officials familiar with the matter.

The Ukrainian military will be trained at the Fort Sill base in the state of Oklahoma, where the U.S. conducts its own training on the operation and maintenance of an advanced air defense system. It is one of the four main training centers of the U.S. military.

In the USA, the exact terms of the duration of the training are not mentioned, noting only that it will take "several months".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion. It includes, in particular, the provision of one battery of the Patriot air defense complex with ammunition.