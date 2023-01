The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, came to Kharkiv and looked at the high-rise buildings destroyed by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 10.

"Kharkiv is besieged, shot, liberated. This city is a symbol of the absolute madness of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the endless suffering that people, especially here in the east of the country, face every day," Baerbock said during the visit.

Baerbock looked at Saltivka, one of the districts of the city most affected by Russian shelling.

"In all corners of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kherson and Kyiv, people need to know that they can count on our solidarity and support. This includes the winter aid we provided. Generators and transformers, fuel and blankets are now saving lives on the ground. And this includes further arms deliveries," the German Foreign Minister added.

Her visit was kept secret for security reasons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk, believes that Russian troops will go on the offensive in the Kharkiv direction as soon as the ground freezes.