Power Outages In Kyiv Will Become Longer. Lights Will Be Turned Off Even In "Gray Zones" Of Schedule - Yasno

Due to the growth of electricity consumption in Kyiv, power outages schedules will become more stringent, electricity will be turned off even in the "gray zones" of the schedule.

Yasno director general Serhii Kovalenko announced this on Facebook.

"The volume of restrictions is such that the light will most likely be turned off in the light gray zones of the schedule. This is difficult to accept after a long time without outages, but this is our new reality now," Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, there is no increase in generation, but consumption is growing. Therefore, the deficit continues to grow.

In addition, business and industry, which also consume electricity, started working after the New Year holidays.

"That's why, as it was said in October, we need to be ready for any situation by the end of March," Kovalenko added.

It will be recalled that earlier Ukrenergo warned about the deterioration of the electricity situation due to the cold weather and damage to power plants.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.

Meanwhile, frosty weather increases the level of electricity consumption in the country, which leads to a growing deficit in the power system.