Latvia To Transfer To Ukraine New Batch Of Stinger MANPADS

Latvia is preparing to transfer to Ukraine a new batch of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems. The weapons will be transferred after another meeting in the Ramstein format.

Minister of Defense of Latvia Inara Murniece announced this in an interview with the TV channel LSM.lv.

She stressed that Ukrainians were grateful for the transfer of the previous Stinger party, which came before the full-scale invasion.

"We will continue to help with Stinger, we will continue even more intensive exercises of the Ukrainian military in Latvia," the head of the Latvian military department said.

Inara Murniece argues that the supply of weapons has already been agreed.

"In fact, the Ukrainian front is our line of defense, so we are now thinking how to join a large stream of assistance to Ukraine and how to support Ukraine, how to respond to the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Murniece added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Latvia sent 10 modern buses and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics believes that the war in Ukraine can be protracted, its dynamics are difficult to predict, and overcoming the consequences can last a long time.