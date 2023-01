Russia Preparing Provocation In Luhansk Region And Wants To Fire At Hospital - National Resistance Center

Discontent with the Russians, who have occupied almost all hospitals and are treating the wounded there, is growing in the occupied territory. In order to turn the locals against Ukraine, the invaders want to stage a provocation and fire at one of the hospitals in the uncontrolled Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"The enemy's occupation "administration" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region has serious problems with the mood of the local population. The key is the exacerbated humanitarian crisis in the region. One of the reasons is the transition of civilian medical facilities to the service of the Russian military. In particular, ordinary residents are simply kicked out of hospitals or refused to provide services," the center emphasized.

According to the plans of the occupiers, the hospital, where there is a civilian population, should come under fire.

The Ukrainian underground claims that the occupiers are deliberately shelling the cities occupied by them in order to have materials for their propaganda materials and to cynically manipulate the citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions at the occupiers' warehouses with ammunition forced the occupiers to move the warehouses as far as possible from the front and transport ammunition from Luhansk.

Meanwhile, British intelligence believes that the Russian command is afraid of the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A breakthrough by the Armed Forces would destroy the land route between the territory of Russia and the occupied Crimea.

Defense forces of Ukraine covered the ammunition depot of the Russian occupying forces in the occupied Svatove of the Luhansk Region.