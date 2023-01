Russia Unlikely To Be Able To Surround Bakhmut - British Intelligence

Russian troops have increased pressure on Bakhmut, but they are unlikely to surround the city, where fierce fighting continues, in the near future.

This is stated in the fresh intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defenсe.

According to the summary, over the past four days, Russian troops and Wagner forces have made a tactical advance to the city of Soledar and probably control most of the village. The intelligence recalls that Soledar is located 10 km north of Bakhmut, the capture of which probably remains the main operational target of Russia.

The Soledar axis of Russia is most likely an attempt to surround Bakhmut from the north and disrupt Ukrainian communication lines, British intelligence emphasizes.

Some of the fighting focuses on the entrances to the 200 km unused salt mine tunnels that run under the area. Both sides are likely concerned that they could be used to penetrate the rear.

Despite increasing pressure on Bakhmut, Russia is unlikely to surround the city in the near future, as Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in the depths and control supply routes, British intelligence says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers launched a powerful assault on the city of Soledar, Donetsk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are fierce battles near Bakhmut and Soledar.