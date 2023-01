Fighting on the front line in the Luhansk Region continues, but it is difficult for Ukrainian fighters to experience severe frosts in the trenches. Still, the Armed Forces control the situation.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"In the direction of Bilohorivka, the Defense Forces hold steady and repel all offensives, all attempts to break through the line of defense from the enemy. As for the Svatove-Kreminna direction, there is an advantage on the side of our defenders. They are slow, but stable, step by step liberating the territory of the Luhansk Region," Haidai said.

Now in the region there is frost, so it will be difficult to be in combat positions. However, this weather allows the use of tanks.

“The low temperature for fighters in the trenches is actually hellish conditions. But there will be a revival of hostilities, because the ground has already frozen quite seriously, and heavy equipment will be joining," Haidai explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions in the warehouses of the invaders with ammunition forced the invaders to move the warehouses as far from the front as possible and carry ammunition from Luhansk.

Meanwhile, the British intelligence believes that the Russian command is afraid of the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. The breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would destroy the land route between the territory of Russia and occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shelled the ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied Svatove in the Luhansk Region.