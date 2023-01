British Government Has Not Yet Made Decision On Transfer Of Tanks To Ukraine

The British government has not yet made a decision to provide Western-style tanks to Ukraine, but will continue to coordinate assistance with allies. This was stated by the spokesman of the British Prime Minister on Tuesday, January 10, reports European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

"We have not made any final decisions on the provision of tanks at this time... Until such matters are decided, we do not comment on speculations about what equipment may or may not be sent," he said.

At the same time, Sunak's representative added that Britain "will continue to discuss with Ukrainian colleagues in what form we can provide assistance, and this is done jointly with our allies."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the British publication Sky News, citing its own sources, reported that the British government is considering the possibility of handing over Challenger 2 British main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The supply of even 10 machines may encourage the allies to do the same.

On January 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, admitted that modern tanks could become a new element of military aid to Ukraine.

In late December, Finnish parliament members called on the country's government to start supplying German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Also, representatives of the two coalition parties of the German parliament advocated the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.