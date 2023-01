IAEA Will Soon Deploy Permanent Monitoring Missions At All Ukrainian NPPs - Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has agreed with Ukraine's proposal to deploy permanent monitoring missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants and will do so in the near future.

The acting head of Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov announced this at a briefing.

Thus, the IAEA will soon deploy permanent monitoring missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"The IAEA agreed with the proposal of the Ukrainian side and in the near future the Agency's permanent monitoring missions will be deployed at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants," Korikov said.

It is noted that the main purpose of the missions is to monitor the state of nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear installations in war.

"Being constantly at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, IAEA representatives will be able to witness what is happening in real time. For example, how targeted missile attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine's energy infrastructure affect the safety of nuclear installations," Korikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi said that the International Atomic Energy Agency will send technical permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would not agree to transfer control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) to a third party.