Oleksandr Danutsa, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, proposes the parliament to allow bearing children in Ukraine using the ectogenesis method (in an artificial environment outside the human body).

This is stated in bill 8306, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to supplement Article 281 (Right to life) of the Civil Code with a rule on allowing the development of embryos and bearing human fetuses using the method of ectogenesis.

According to the document, if a child is born as a result of using the ectogenesis method, the parents of the child are the spouses who have given consent to the use of such a method, provided that at least one of the spouses has a genetic connection with the child.

"Ukraine has achieved the status of one of the world leaders in the treatment of infertility with the help of assisted reproductive technologies. The methods of treating infertility are in constant development. One of the methods, the development of which is devoted the most efforts of scientists today, is the method of ectogenesis," the explanatory note reads.

So far, not a single case of human growth outside the mother's womb is known.

