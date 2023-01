One Of Explosions In Ochakiv On January 9 Occurred Due To Russian Missiles Hitting Anti-Ship Mines Of Second W

On January 9, during the shelling of the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv Region, the Russians attacked the mothballed warehouse of anti-ship mines of World War II with missiles.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that near the military unit, which Russian troops shelled for months, there was a warehouse of old anti-ship mines from World War II.

It was specially placed near the coast itself due to the danger of explosion, moreover, mines were covered with concrete a long time ago.

Kim stressed that Soviet mines were of no value to Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, at 08:54 a.m., 09:50 a.m., 12:58 p.m., 02:08 p.m. and 05:47 p.m., the enemy shelled the coastal strip of the Ochakiv community and the city of Ochakiv.

As a result of the shelling at 02:08 p.m., 15 people were injured, among them a two-year-old child.