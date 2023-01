One of the judges of the liquidated District Administrative Court of Kyiv filed a lawsuit to cancel the formation by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine of liquidation commission of District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev said this in an interview with the publication Yurydychna praktyka, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no lawsuits to the Supreme Court yet. It is currently known that one of the judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv has filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court, in which he asks to declare illegal and cancel the order of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine dated December 20, 2022 No. 477 "On the formation of the liquidation commission of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and approval of the liquidation plan," Kniazev said.

According to him, there are no other lawsuits on this issue yet.

He also said that the judges of the liquidated District Administrative Court of Kyiv have not been dismissed from their positions and continue to receive salaries, although they do not hear cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

The Verkhovna Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and created the Kyiv City District Administrative Court instead.