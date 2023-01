Occupiers Shelled Kherson Region Almost Half Hundred Times, There Are Killed

During the day, January 9, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 46 times, there are victims.

This was announced this morning by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych in his Telegram channel.

According to his data, the Russians shelled the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

As a result of the Russian shelling, two people were killed, and two more residents of the Kherson Region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

"The Russians shelled Kherson 14 times - once again they attacked residential quarters of the city. Enemy shells hit critical infrastructure facilities, private and apartment buildings," Yanushevych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, the Russian occupation army shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 77 times. Three people were injured.

In particular, Kherson was hit 21 times, they hit residential quarters of the city - private and apartment buildings were damaged.

The occupiers also destroyed an electrical substation in Kherson that supplies several boiler houses.

Meanwhile, a member of the Bundestag visited Kherson to see Russian aggression with his own eyes.