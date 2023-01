The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit in the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the assets of the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska into state income.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry notes that Deripaska controls or owns significant shares of Rusal groups of companies (one of the world's largest aluminum producers), Basic Element, En+ Groups.

The Ministry of Justice received information that the Rusal group of metallurgical enterprises supplies aluminum products to enterprises of the Russian defense complex, which directly develop, manufacture and supply military equipment, weapons and ammunition for the needs of the armed forces of the terrorist state.

Moreover, some of the aluminum products are made from raw materials of Ukrainian origin, namely the production of Mykolaiv Alumina Plant LLC.

According to Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, both Ukraine and the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Poland, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand sanctioned Deripaska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Court dismissed the lawsuit of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the legality of imposing sanctions against him by the National Security and Defense Council.

On October 13, Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC decision of October 12, which expands sanctions against former President Viktor Yanukovych, businessman Serhii Kurchenko, ex-defense minister Pavlo Liebiedev and Russian businessman from Putin's entourage Oleg Deripaska.