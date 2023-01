The Russian occupiers did not withdraw missile carriers to the Black and Azov Seas on January 10.

The press center of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping two ships on combat duty," the report said.

At the same time, in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Federation concentrated nine ships, five of which were carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo made 72 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are fewer bomber aircraft at the Russian air base in Engels.

Recall that at the end of December, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with the media that Russia was quickly emptying its missile arsenal.

Later, he said that with the current supply of missiles, Russian troops are able to repeat only two massive rocket attacks.