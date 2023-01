Russian troops are preparing temporarily occupied Mariupol for defense, there are now more than 30,000 invaders in the city.

The mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko announced this.

According to him, the city is filled not only with builders from the Russian Federation, but also with Kadyrovites, Buryats and mobilized.

Boichenko noted that now we know about three lines of defense that the occupiers are creating in three directions - Zaporizhzhia, Melitopol and Donetsk. At the same time, he added that behind the lines of defense the enemy is building houses.

"Under the guise of "restoration," they create fortifications, which during the offensive of the Armed Forces they will blow up and shoot on video for propaganda," the mayor said.

In addition, according to Boichenko, Russians continue to transfer convoys with weapons and mobilized through Mariupol. They are heading towards Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Recall that the occupiers began to forcibly issue Russian passports in Mariupol.

In addition, the occupiers want to quickly demolish the affected houses in Mariupol and take as many workers there as possible.

Also now the occupiers use Mariupol as one of the points through which the Russian army transfers heavy weapons to the north of the Donetsk Region.