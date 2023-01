Mobilization, Which Russia Is To Announce On January 15, Will Not Prevent Ukrainian Military From Conducting O

The next wave of mobilization, which, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia should announce on January 15, will not prevent the Ukrainian military from conducting offensive operations. This is stated in the message of the Defense intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Russia is planning another wave of mobilization and offensive with the aim of capturing new territories of Ukraine, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to repel the offensive and at the same time to further liberate Ukrainian land.

According to intelligence, the aggressor still wants to capture new territories, but already understands that it will lose.

"They understand that they are losing, and proof of this can be the construction of fortifications both in the Zaporizhzhia Region, in the south of the occupied Kherson Region, and in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea. That is, they clearly understand that they will have to conduct combat operations there and they are already building defense structures there," said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The representative of military intelligence added that it is not possible to reveal the exact plans for the Ukrainian offensive at the moment, however, according to him, "there is a task of the Supreme Commander and there are plans of the Armed Forces to liberate the territories of Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, the Russian occupiers this year may launch a new offensive from the north or east at the same time.

In December, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian leadership had decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.