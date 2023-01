Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Many Regions. What Is Situation With Light Now?

As of 10:00 a.m. on January 10, electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased, which is why emergency power outages are being introduced in many regions due to exceeding the limits.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

It is noted that consumption increased due to low temperatures, exacerbated by strong winds in most regions. Consumption by industry and business, which is normal for the working day, also increased. As a result, the power deficit increased, including at night hours.

"In order to ensure balance in the power system, consumption limits have been brought to the regions, which are valid throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00. Unfortunately, in many regions, the limits have already been exceeded, so emergency power outages are used to maintain the stable operation of the power system," the statement reads.

As Ukrenergo added, in the front-line regions in the east and south, the situation with power supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids due to the high activity of hostilities.

Currently, the power system is unable to cover consumption in full due to the damage and occupation by the enemy of a number of power plants that produce electricity, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which would allow to fully cover the need for electricity.

We will remind, a storm warning was announced in Ukraine due to strong wind and ice.