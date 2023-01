The U.S. Department of Defense is considering sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine. If the decision is made, Kyiv may receive the first batch of these vehicles in the previously announced package of military assistance.

Politico reported this with reference to two knowledgeable American officials.

The interlocutors of the publication said that Stryker armored personnel carriers can become part of the next tranche of military assistance to Ukraine.

They stressed that the final decision has not yet been made, so a new package of military assistance may come to Ukraine without these combat vehicles.

According to one of them, the White House administration may announce the inclusion of the Stryker APCs in the assistance package during the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Germany (Ramstein).

“Ukrainians need armored personnel carriers and short of other countries providing it, is what we have in inventory. Not as good as a Bradley for a tank fight, but good to protect infantry and get up close to a fight,” the DoD official said.

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn. a spokesperson for the National Security Council, declined to comment this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, Reuters said, citing its own sources, that the United States intends to transfer to Ukraine M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

And already on January 6, the White House announced a record military aid package for Ukraine totaling almost USD 4 billion. The announced military assistance package provides for the transfer of 50 Bradley IFVs.