The Russian occupiers continue to mobilize local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has information that during one of the raids in Horlivka, Donetsk Region, the invaders mobilized almost 30 people.

Four of the mobilized have disabilities.

"After two days of so-called training at the Skhidnyi training ground, they were sent to one of the military units of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

By the way, the invaders are carrying out mobilization measures against the background of significant losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers had started a powerful assault on the city of Soledar in the Donetsk Region.

Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on January 8 increased by 590 to 111,760 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 helicopters and 11 tanks last day.

At the same time, on January 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that fierce battles are taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar.