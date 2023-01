US Seeks To Change Dynamics Of War In Ukraine By Providing New Assistance Package - US Department Of State

The provision of additional U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, will change the current dynamics of hostilities in Ukraine.

U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said in a video briefing.

Price stressed that the Ukrainian army systematically demonstrated its stability. This, according to him, is one of the types of dynamics.

A broader dynamic, as the representative of the State Department specified, is that there are thousands of Russian military on Ukrainian territory and in this situation Washington wants to help Kyiv change the situation.

"Of course, that's the dynamic we're looking to change by providing additional security assistance," Price said.

In particular, as he noted, the United States will provide IFVs and air defense systems to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, Reuters said, citing its own sources, that the United States intends to transfer to Ukraine M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

And already on January 6, the White House announced a record military aid package for Ukraine totaling almost USD 4 billion. The announced military assistance package provides for the transfer of 50 Bradley IFVs.

Also, the Stryker APC can enter the U.S.-announced military assistance package for Ukraine.

