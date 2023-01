AFU Doing Everything To Ensure That Invaders’ Actions In Soledar Turn Into Huge Losses For Them

In Soledar, Donetsk Region, the Defense Forces are working hard to ensure that any actions of the Russian occupiers turn into huge losses for them.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops Serhii Cherevatyi stated this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the situation in Soledar continues to be the most difficult in the entire eastern section of the front.

In the past day alone, Russian troops fired 86 times at the city and its environs with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

"So it's a very difficult situation there now... It is Soledar's defenders who are now doing everything to drain the enemy, to reduce its offensive potential as much as possible. So that even his tactical successes lead to a big pyrrhic victory," Cherevatyi said.

Recall, on January 6, a video appeared on the network in which militants of the Russian PMC Wagner are on the territory of the Artemsil plant in the center of Soledar.

Hordes of Russian mercenaries were able to break through the defenses of the Defense Forces on the southern approaches to Soledar, and also achieved success on the flanks of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 46th airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported heavy battles in Soledar. According to brigade fighters, the occupiers have no control over the city.

We also reported that the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Soledar. He said that the most experienced mercenary units threw PMC Wagner to storm Soledar.

And on the evening of Monday, January 9, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that in Soledar, Russian troops began a powerful assault on the positions of the Defense Forces.