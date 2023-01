US DoD Sees No Signs Of Belarus Preparing To Enter War

The U.S. Defense Ministry does not see signs that Belarus is preparing to enter the war against Ukraine despite participating in joint exercises with the Russian Federation.

A senior Pentagon official said this, European Pravda reports.

"You know, we know that Russians and Belarusians are going to conduct joint exercises. We see no indication that Belarus intends to enter the conflict," he said.

"We just believe that this is a continuation of the exercises between Belarusians and Russians. That's it," the Pentagon spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is transferring weapons and military equipment to the Republic of Belarus for training personnel, which was removed from long-term storage.

In addition, Russia and Belarus will conduct joint flight tactical exercises from January 16 to February 1.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed head of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus and Russia are working on the creation of a joint satellite group, which, in particular, will be used for military purposes.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia does not have troops to attack Ukraine from Belarus.