The Ukrainian military eliminated 710 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 112,470 soldiers. The AFU also destroyed a Russian ship.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Some more information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after clarification," it was said.

The total combat losses of the enemy at January 10 were approximately:

personnel - about 112,470 (+ 710) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,084 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,154 (+ 7) units,

artillery systems - 2,073 (+ 4) units,

MLRS - 434 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 217 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 285 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 275 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,860 (+ 4),

cruise missiles - 723 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 17 (+ 1) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 4,817 (+ 8) units,

special equipment - 183 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops on January 8 increased by 590 to 111,760 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 helicopters and 11 tanks per day.