In 2022, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company private joint-stock company (Izmail, Odesa Region) received a profit of more than UAH 1 billion, while the company incurred a loss of UAH 38 million in 2021.

The director general of the company Dmytro Moskalenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The financial results last year are really impressive. If in 2021 the shipping company worked in the red (UAH 38 million of loss), then according to the operational results of 2022, the profit of the enterprise, taking into account subsidiaries, amounted to more than UAH 1 billion. Revenues to the budget increased 5 times: from UAH 107 million to UAH 464 million. The company's debts were repaid for UAH 209 million. The restoration of the fleet has begun: the financing of the repair program has been increased to UAH 134 million. The number of self-propelled fleet in work increased from 19 to 24 units, non-self-propelled - from 184 to 200," he wrote.

According to Moskalenko, in 2022 the average salary in the company increased from UAH 11,400 to UAH 23,300.

"We have invested more than UAH 10 million in a transshipment complex in Kilia, the funds invested by the enterprise have already returned. The ship-to-board transshipment in Konstanza successfully works. Recently, the company won an important victory - it entered into a long-term contract with HBIS Serbia to supply 500,000 tons of ore. That is, all the conditions for the operation of the fleet are created both on the middle, and on the lower Danube," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over 11 months, ports in the Danube region increased exports of agricultural products 42 times to 6.1 million tons compared to the same period last year.

Ukrainian Danube shipping company is developing new routes for the delivery of iron ore raw materials.

PrJSC Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company is the national carrier of cargo and passengers in the Danube basin.