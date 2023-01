At the military airfield in the Russian Engels-2, protective barriers appeared and the number of combat-ready aircraft decreased. This is evidenced by satellite images of Planet Labs for January 7, according to Schemes.

"There are six left: four Tu-95 and two Tu-160. Compared to the pictures for December 6, 2022, when there were about two dozen such boards," the Schemes write.

In particular, strategic bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160 Russia is actively acting to launch missiles at Ukraine in a full-scale war.

It is also reported that the Planet Labs satellite on January 7 recorded that along with the runway, protective barriers appeared in the eastern part of the airfield. They could be protection against debris from suspected explosive devices, military experts say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian long-range strategic aircraft will continue to participate in the war in Ukraine and 2023.

It is known that Russia keeps 8 ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, another 9 in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 5 carriers with 72 Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that there are more Russian forces on the territory of Belarus, but at the moment they are not preparing for a new attack on Ukraine from the north.

In addition, Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine and plans new offensives.