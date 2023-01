The occupiers are advancing in three directions in the Donetsk Region. On January 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near 13 settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 31 aircraft strikes. He carried out 63 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, including on the civil infrastructure of the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv Region. There are civilian casualties.

The enemy is engaged in offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk direction. Focuses on the capture of the Donetsk Region within the administrative border, has no success.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Krasnopopivka, Kuzmine, Luhansk Region and Soledar, Bilohorivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Marinka and Pobieda, Donetsk Region.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects in the areas of the settlements of Buchky, Chernihiv Region; Starykove, Shalyhine, Volfyne, Popivka, Basivka and Petrushivka of the Sumy Region and Strilecha, Zelene, Ambarne and Hatyshche in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at areas of 22 settlements. Among them are Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalna of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular - Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar and Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhieivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were exposed to fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy shelled Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of 21 settlements fell under fire. Among them are the Zelene Pole and Novopil of the Donetsk Region and Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Shcherbaky and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the civil infrastructure of Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Zolota Balka and Kherson suffered from enemy artillery attacks.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers continue to carry out measures to mobilize the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The summary reports that on January 6up to 30 people were mobilized in Horlivka, Donetsk Region, 4 of them with disabilities. After 2 days of so-called training at the Vostochny training ground, they were sent to one of the military units of the Russian occupation forces.

The General Staff stressed that the enemy continues to suffer losses. So, about 120 occupiers were brought to the hospital in Novotroitske in the Kherson Region in the first week of 2023.

During the current day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 18 attacks on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 attacks on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers shot down 2 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan type.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit the control point, 5 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy and 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers launched a powerful assault on the city of Soledar, Donetsk Region.

The losses of Russian troops on January 8 increased by 590 to 111,760 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 helicopters and 11 tanks last day.

At the same time, on January 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that fierce battles were taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar.