L3Harris Technologies has announced that it has received a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the supply of 14 VAMPIRE multi-purpose weapons systems to Ukraine. The contract amount is USD 40 million. This was stated on the company's website on Monday, January 9.

The company pledged to transfer 14 missile systems to Ukraine to strengthen defense against Russian aggression. The cost of the contract is USD 40 million. The contract provides for the delivery of 14 VAMPIRE systems to the Ministry of Defense, four by mid-2023, and ten more by the end of 2023.

"The portable VAMPIRE kit will allow Ukraine ground forces to target and shoot down enemy drones and defend against adversary ground threats. The systems ordered by DoD are tailored to provide critical defense assets to help Ukraine protect against attacks on civilian infrastructure,” it said.

L3Harris's Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) is a portable complex that can be mounted on most cargo body vehicles to launch Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) or other laser-guided ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine with a total cost of about USD 1.8 billion.

On January 4, it became known about the decision of France to transfer a batch of АМХ-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

On January 5, Reuters reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive about 50 М2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in a new military assistance package from the United States.