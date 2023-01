The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russia has only 90 Iskander missile left.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Before the New Year, the Russians used only 20 missiles in raids, so far the Russian Federation has only 90 Iskanders left," he said.

According to him, the Iranian drones Mohajer-6 and Shahed, which the Russian Federation uses, are made of elements and components coming from different states.

Ukrainian intelligence reported this problem to all the countries involved, so that these components would no longer come to the Russian Federation.

Skibitskyi also noted that the Russian Federation is preparing a new wave of soldier mobilization, in particular, over the past two weeks, the Russians have taken many men not only to the east, but also to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, currently Russia does not have enough troops for a new offensive from the north. Presumably, Belarus will be used for the most part as a base for the reorganization of troops.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin views Belarus and temporarily occupied Crimea as territories for nuclear provocations.