During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 17 attacks on the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our aircraft launched 17 attacks on the areas of concentration of invaders and 3 attacks on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 1 control point and 1 area of ​ ​ concentration of manpower of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first week of 2023, up to 300 occupiers were taken to the hospital in Lysychansk.

Earlier it was reported that the losses of personnel of Russian troops for January 8 increased by 590 to 111,760 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 helicopters and 11 tanks last day.

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces from the sky and earth launched 24 attacks on the concentration areas and three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three helicopters and three UAVs of the occupiers were destroyed. Also, the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a large fuel warehouse of Russians.