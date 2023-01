The tent camp in which mobilized people were placed caught fire in Russian Orenburg.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this on Telegram on Monday, January 9.

Honcharenko published a video made by one of the witnesses to the fire. The so-called "operator" in the inherent manner of Russians with a bunch of obscene words shows how the mobilized were placed and the scale of the fire.

"Orenburg, Russia. Tents of the mobilized were nearby, so one caught fire - and the rest pulled up after. The mobilized themselves were very happy and decided to run away the festive marathon in socks in the snow. Keep it that way! And how do you feel about the idea - to keep the mobilized in tents in such weather? Especially on russia? Apparently, the Defense Intelligence agent did a good job there," Honcharenko wrote.

