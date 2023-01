Czech Republic Preparing New Batch Of Tanks For Ukraine. Prime Minister Fiala Signed One Of Them

The Czech Republic is preparing to transfer a new batch of Soviet Т-72 tanks and a new Czech evacuation vehicle TREVA 30.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala announced this on his Twitter account.

Fiala said that he visited the Excalibur Army company. There, Czech specialists modernize Soviet tanks for the Ukrainian military.

He examined a new batch of Т-72 tanks, which will soon go to Ukraine. On one car, the Prime Minister wrote a short message to the servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Fiala also inspected the new TREVA 30 evacuation vehicle, which, like tanks, will go to Ukraine.

"I believe that Ukrainians will win in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Fiala wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April 2022, the Czech Republic handed over several dozen tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

We also reported that at the end of August 2022, Ukraine received more than 70 Т-72 tanks from the Czech Republic, which instead received German Leopard 2 tanks.

Recall that in November 2022 it became known that Ukraine and the Czech Republic will create a joint venture for the production and repair of military equipment.