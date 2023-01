Sweden can provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery systems. A corresponding statement was made by the head of the Swedish government, Ulf Kristersson, his words are quoted by Aftonbladet.

During the Society and Defense conference in the Swedish ski resort Salen, Kristersson explained why Ukraine did not receive Archer self-propelled guns in 2022.

According to him, this equipment was allegedly not on the first place in the list of wishes of the Ukrainian military.

However, now he admitted that the artillery systems could end up in Ukraine.

"I have said all along that we are strongly in favor of providing such an advanced weapons system. This work is ongoing and I will get back to you as soon as we complete it," Kristersson told reporters.

He emphasized that Archer self-propelled guns are Sweden's top priority in military aid to Ukraine.

Archer is a self-propelled artillery system on a wheeled chassis, armed with a 155 mm FH 77 BW L52 howitzer.

In this self-propelled gun, the process of loading the weapon is fully automated, and it can switch from the usual to the combat mode in less than 30 seconds.

The unmanned self-propelled gun turret contains 21 shells that can be fired at a target in about 2.5 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, 2022, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson stated that his country intends to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia by supplying modern weapons.

We also reported that Ukraine will receive 18 155-mm M109 self-propelled guns as part of a new package of military aid from the United States of America.

It will be recalled that in December it became known that the German concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann will build 18 RCH 155 self-propelled guns for Ukraine.