Air Alerts In Ukraine May Become More Frequent. Joint Aviation Training With Russia Will Take Place In Belarus

Russia and Belarus will hold a joint flight and tactical exercise from January 16 to February 1.

This was reported by the Belarusian state agency BELTA with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

Joint flight and tactical training with the aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops (forces), will take place from January 16 to February 1, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"During the flight-tactical training, all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved," the message says.

On Sunday, aircraft from the Air and Space Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation arrived in Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is transferring weapons and military equipment that was removed from long-term storage to the Republic of Belarus for personnel training.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarus and Russia are working on the creation of a joint satellite group, which, in particular, will be used for military purposes.