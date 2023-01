The British government is considering the transfer of British Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine's armed forces. The supply of even 10 vehicles could prompt allies to do the same.

This is written by the British publication Sky News with reference to its own sources.

The publication's interlocutor said that negotiations on the transfer of Challenger 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military have been ongoing for the past few weeks.

According to him, such a move by the United Kingdom may encourage the country's allies in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to act in a similar way.

"This encourages others to give tanks to Ukraine," he said.

The interlocutor of the publication added that the country's government has not yet made a final decision.

He emphasized that if this decision is made in London, the United Kingdom will become the first country to respond to Ukraine's request to transfer tanks to it.

It will be recalled that on January 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, admitted that modern tanks could become a new element of military aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December, Finnish parliament members called on the country's government to start supplying German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that representatives of two coalition parties in the German parliament advocated the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.