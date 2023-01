New Russian Missiles Have Drawback. They Fall Before Reaching Ukraine - Ihnat

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that even new Russian missiles have shortcomings. One of them is that sometimes they don't even fly to Ukraine.

He said this on the air of a telethon.

According to him, not all missiles fired by Russian troops over Ukraine reach their target. Some of the missiles fall into the waters of the Caspian Sea, some - directly on the heads of the Russians.

For this reason, the Russian aviation is trying to launch missiles over the Caspian Sea.

If something goes wrong, the missiles will fall into the water, not the populated areas.

"Even these new missiles have some shortcomings, and I hope that they will have more and more such missiles and they will fall on their own territory," Ihnat said.

It will be recalled that in late December, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told the media in an interview that Russia is rapidly depleting its missile arsenal.

He later stated that with the current stockpile of missiles, Russian forces are capable of repeating only two massive missile strikes.