Russia sent another echelon with personnel and military equipment to Belarus. He arrived in the city of Baranovichi in the west of the country.

Belarusian Gayun writes about this with reference to the Association of Railway Workers of Belarus.

The train left the Voronezh Oblast of the Russian Federation in the evening of January 4, and arrived in Baranovichi on Sunday, January 8.

According to the monitoring group, the train transported personnel of the Russian army (approximately 100 people) and approximately 30 units of Russian military equipment (trucks, tracked tractors and mobile observation posts of commanders of artillery units).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week an echelon of Russian armored personnel carriers, which can be used to equip a battalion-type unit, arrived in Belarus.

At the same time, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia is transferring to Belarus obsolete equipment that needs maintenance.

On Monday, January 9, we reported that from January 16 to July 1, joint exercises of Belarusian and Russian aviation will take place in Belarus.