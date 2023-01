The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirms that the only Russian aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov is in a "grave" condition.

The command of the Russian fleet demands a fine of RUB 1.5 billion from the management of the ship repair plant for the disruption of ship repair deadlines and non-fulfillment of the contract.

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal, referring to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"In order to continue the repair work, a decision was recently made to transfer the ship from dry dock to one of the docks of the ship repair plant. However, even at the stage of preparation for the move, it became clear that the cruiser is not capable of moving under its own power at all," the Defense Intelligence said in a statement.

Moving the aircraft carrier cruiser with the help of tugs proved impossible due to the critical condition of the hull. Ship repair specialists have warned that the condition of the Admiral Kuznetsov does not allow it to be launched, as the ship is highly likely to turn over on its side and sink.

"Metal structures below the third deck have undergone significant corrosion. The holds are completely filled with murky water, which makes a detailed examination of the ship from the inside impossible. Officials of the 35th ship repair plant and the fleet management are trying to shift responsibility for the current state of affairs. At this time, it is not even possible to determine who made the decision to move the ship," Ukrainian intelligence reported.

The command of the fleet imposed fines of RUB 1.5 billion on the management of the plant for the failure of repair deadlines and non-fulfillment of the contract. The management of the enterprise published a letter in which it does not admit guilt in bringing the ship to a deplorable state.

"With a high probability, the military representation at the plant, which supervised the progress of the works, will be found guilty. According to the available data, there is not even an approximate time frame for the completion of the repairs of the Admiral Kuznetsov and its return to service," the Defense Intelligence concluded.

It will be recalled that the Russian aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov has been under repair since 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out on this Russian ship in December 2022.

Previously, there was a fire on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019.