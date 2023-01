Russians Took Pregnant Women Out Of Maternity Hospital To Convert It Into Military Hospital In Luhansk Region

In the temporarily occupied Antratsyt settlement of the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers took pregnant women out of the maternity hospital in order to convert it into a military hospital. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Thus, it is noted that the occupiers removed patients from the Antratsyt maternity hospital in order to convert the building for their needs into a military hospital.

According to the National Resistance Center, the so-called "government of the LPR" decided to transfer civilian medicine to military service.

"In particular, Luhansk City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 3 and Luhansk City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 15 are already place Russian military personnel. Also, a number of other hospitals in the temporarily occupied part of the region," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 150 wounded Wagner mercenaries are being treated in a maternity hospital converted into a military hospital in the Luhansk Region.

Meanwhile, the hospital in occupied Bilovodsk, Luhansk Region, is full of wounded invaders.