The morale of the Russian occupation army is deteriorating due to bullying of the mobilized Russians by the Kadyrv’s soldiers and Wagner mercenaries. The head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai, told about this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, he said that according to the words of the occupiers who surrendered to the Ukrainian side as prisoners, the Kadyrov’s soldiers and prisoners recruited by the Wagner PMC bullying those mobilized to the Russian army.

It is reported that they are not only beaten, but also shot for show if they refuse to go to the front line without the necessary equipment. In this connection, the occupiers are trying to surrender.

In the meantime, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration noted that he toured the entire front line - from the Kharkiv Region to the Donetsk Region - and talked with the Ukrainian military.

"Everyone is in a fighting mood, everyone is motivated," Haidai said.

In addition, the Defense Forces are advancing little by little, destroying enemy military equipment and personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Rostov-on-Don, they are looking for six prisoners recruited by the Wagner PMC to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine, who escaped after that from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

It was previously reported that the main task of Kadyrov's army is to intimidate the Russians.