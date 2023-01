Ukraine Expecting That 10th Package Of EU Sanctions Against Russia Will Contain Restrictions Against Rosatom -

Ukraine is expecting that the European Union's 10th package of sanctions against Russia will contain restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry, in particular with regard to the state corporation Rosatom. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal said that today in Kyiv he discussed strengthening Ukraine's energy sustainability and sanctions against the Russian Federation with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

"We are actively working with European partners to provide support in four areas: demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, supply of electrical equipment, opportunities to import electricity from the EU, and sanctions against Russia. We are expecting that the 10th package will contain restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom. Aggressor should be punished for attacks on Ukraine's energy industry and crimes against ecology," he wrote.

Shmyhal and Timmermans also touched on issues of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The Prime Minister noted that reconstruction should be based on the principles of the green course. He emphasized that Ukraine has significant potential in the field of alternative energy, which will help Europe to quickly abandon Russian fossil resources.

Shmyhal also thanked Timmermans for the initiative to start a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the field of renewable gases, the corresponding memorandum will be concluded in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, emphasized that Ukraine will systematically work to introduce sanctions against the Russian concern Rosatom.

On December 12, the member of the European Parliament from Hungary, member of the committee on security and the committee on foreign relations Attila Ara-Kovacs called for a freeze on cooperation with Rosatom.

On December 16, the EU Council approved the 9th package of new sanctions for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In August, the Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to impose sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, particularly the state corporation Rosatom, due to the shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.