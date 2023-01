In Ukraine, against the background of cold weather and the beginning of the working week, electricity consumption has increased. In this connection, limits have been brought to the regions. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 9, consumption in Ukraine increased due to lower temperatures and increased consumption by industry and business with the start of the working week.

"In this regard, in order to ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been brought to all regions of Ukraine, which are in effect from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Exceeding the limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions," the message says.

They also said that the electricity supply situation remains difficult in the front-line regions in the east and south due to significant damage to power grids.

In addition, at night the Russians shelled one of the generation facilities in the south of the country.

"So far, the energy system is unable to cover consumption in full due to the damage and occupation by the enemy of a number of power plants that produce electricity, including the most powerful Zaporizhzhia NPP," Ukrenergo said.

It will be recalled that earlier Ukrenergo warned about the deterioration of the electricity situation due to the cold weather and damage to power plants.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.