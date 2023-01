Russia wants to sell the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant (Crimea) stolen from Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ukroboronprom state concern, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupation administration of the Russian Federation has put up for sale 100% of the shares of the state enterprise Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant, which is part of Ukroboronprom and has been in the temporarily occupied territory since 2014. This is the third attempt by the invaders to sell what they do not own. The actions of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation are another manifestation of aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and the results of the so-called auction will be considered invalid," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukroboronprom intends to build a new defense plant.

Ukroboronprom was created in December 2010; it incorporates more than 110 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.