Occupiers Tried To Use Ukrainian Children For Military Purposes Through Mobile Game - Reznikov

The Russian Federation tried to use Ukrainian children for military purposes - to unknowingly provide information through a mobile game. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter.

Thus, he noted that the occupiers wanted to use children to obtain information about the location of strategically important objects.

“Recruitment and use of children. Russia tried to use Ukrainian children to unknowingly provide information about the location of strategically important objects through a mobile game. This is not just a dirty trick, it’s a war crime,” Reznikov wrote.

In addition, he noted that UN Security Council Resolution 1261 (1999) lists 6 types of serious violations against children during armed conflicts, and Russia has committed all of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia illegally deported more than 13,000 Ukrainian children during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers in Donetsk are collecting information on minors for military registration.